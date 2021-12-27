$13.64 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $13.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $52.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.55 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 426.60% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,247. The company has a market cap of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

