13,538 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 272,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after buying an additional 207,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 101,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 96,139 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 556,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 82,768 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.77 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $845.95 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

