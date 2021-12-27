1,467 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $173.49 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 145.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

