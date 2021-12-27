1,625 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.85. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.34. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $159.64.

