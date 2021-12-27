$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $41.00 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 741.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $39.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.78. 189,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,785. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

