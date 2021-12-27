$182.50 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce $182.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 421,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222,457 shares of company stock valued at $279,938,229. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.