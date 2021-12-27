$182.50 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce $182.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ALGM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 421,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 107.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $76,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222,457 shares of company stock valued at $279,938,229. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

