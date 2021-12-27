1,996 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,049,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $177.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 26.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average is $170.01. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $191.35.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

