$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will announce $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Regal Rexnord posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $174.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

