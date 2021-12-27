$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,138,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $34.00. 1,776,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.