$210.05 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report sales of $210.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.90 million to $214.19 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $228.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $833.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $839.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $882.98 million, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 2,261,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.