$223.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post $223.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.41 million to $223.62 million. Cognex posted sales of $223.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.94. 10,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,955. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

