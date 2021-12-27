$253.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce $253.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.30 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $245.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $917.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

CMLS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,177. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $220.82 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.