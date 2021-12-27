$259.99 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce sales of $259.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

