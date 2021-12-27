$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will announce sales of $26.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.96 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enfusion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Enfusion stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08. Enfusion has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

