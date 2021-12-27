$26.76 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report sales of $26.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.44 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $100.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $136.36 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $142.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,694,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 454.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,022. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

