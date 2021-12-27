265 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,339,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,723,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix stock opened at $818.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 172.37, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $805.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.79. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.