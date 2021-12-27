$286.31 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report sales of $286.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. 927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,615. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

In related news, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $93,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $76,172.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,573. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.