$286.70 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $286.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.60 million. Duluth reported sales of $255.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $714.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.40 million to $714.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $779.00 million, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $782.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 236.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Duluth during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 56,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,780. The company has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

