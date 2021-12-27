$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $115.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.86 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $123.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $577.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

