$319.17 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to announce sales of $319.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total transaction of $994,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.08. 2,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,626. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $305.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.84. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

