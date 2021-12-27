3,643 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17.

