$366.41 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to announce $366.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.00 million and the lowest is $354.04 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.69.

CBOE stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $129.80. 322,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,878. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.