3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $87,240.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,243. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

