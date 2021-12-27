3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M stock opened at $174.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

