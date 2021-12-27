400 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,424,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,179 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,189,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after buying an additional 76,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,851 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,379 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $84.50 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

