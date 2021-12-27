$406.20 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post $406.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.90 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $388.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.19. 38,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a one year low of $136.91 and a one year high of $172.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

