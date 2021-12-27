$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post $43.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.20 million and the highest is $44.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $44.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $173.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CATC. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $89.70. 5,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $624.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.