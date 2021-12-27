4,597 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Bought by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,666. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

