$461.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $461.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.51 million and the highest is $473.59 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,181. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

