$461.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post $461.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.51 million and the highest is $473.59 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $440.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 180,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,181. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.