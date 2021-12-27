$466.95 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $466.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,377. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

