$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post sales of $5.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,468. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $289.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 13.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

