$53.37 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post $53.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $795,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 643,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $2,727,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $264,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 4,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

