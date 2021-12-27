6 Meridian Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,003 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.1% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

NYSE:T opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.