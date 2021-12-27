6 Meridian Has $217,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

6 Meridian reduced its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after buying an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $51.51 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.