6 Meridian Purchases 63 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

6 Meridian lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $194.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.72 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.