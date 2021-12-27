6 Meridian Purchases New Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New York Times by 130.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

