6 Meridian Purchases Shares of 2,858 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,982 shares of company stock worth $4,326,040. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:MATX opened at $83.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

