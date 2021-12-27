6 Meridian Raises Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

6 Meridian raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $275.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.22 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

