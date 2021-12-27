6 Meridian Sells 148 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hershey were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hershey by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $188.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.99 and its 200 day moving average is $177.88. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $192.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $5,062,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

