6,080 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

