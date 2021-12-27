$631.03 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $631.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $578.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 21.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 24,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,738. UWM has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

