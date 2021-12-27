$64.83 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post $64.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $60.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $175.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.40 million to $186.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $197.13 million, with estimates ranging from $147.90 million to $254.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXK shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. 14,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $753.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 67.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

