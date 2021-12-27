$671.29 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $671.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.30 million to $675.27 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FCN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,608. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $154.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.