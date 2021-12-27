$7.16 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,265 shares of company stock worth $768,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

