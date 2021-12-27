$72.79 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce sales of $72.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.58 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.