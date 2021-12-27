$72.79 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce sales of $72.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.58 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.81 million to $297.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 58.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

