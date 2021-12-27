7,265 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $61.65 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

