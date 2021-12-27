$8.62 EPS Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post earnings of $8.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.27 and the lowest is $5.25. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,349.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $249.99. 9,827,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,390,452. Moderna has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

