90,000 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 105,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

