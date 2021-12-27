90,837 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

