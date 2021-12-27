Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

ABT stock opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

